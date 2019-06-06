Ello

Ello Wren Glass Water Bottle 24oz

$6.99

Stylish and functional, this Wren Glass Water Bottle from Ello is perfect to take with you on the go. Made with a glass body and plastic top, this glass bottle comes with spill-free lid for hassle-free everyday commute while build-in handle makes it easy to carry from one place to another. Featuring a stylish geometric pattern, the reusable water bottle is designed with wide opening to allow you to pop in ice cubes to keep your beverage cold on hot days. You can carry this gorgeous bottle when you are off to the gym or for travelling.