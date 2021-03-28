Melie Bianco

Ellise Medium Top Handle Vegan Leather Bag

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Subtle details go a long way, especially with the eye-catching Ellise crossbody clutch. Its voluminous silhouette is complemented by the woven details. The crossbody strap is adjustable by knotting the ends to make it the length that you desire. Tuck in the strap to wear it as a clutch. Medium sized bag: 13"W x 7.5"H x 4"D Magnetic-Fastening Frame Closure 5.5" handle; 23" crossbody strap Silver-tone hardware 1 lb This item purchased online must be returned to the vendor by mail only. This item cannot be returned to Macy's stores. Material; Vegan leather made up of polyurethane lining Wipe Down with Damp, Warm Cloth, and Gentle Soap Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11265988