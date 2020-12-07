Room & Board

Elliott Bowl

$300.00

Created in partnership with Live Edge Detroit and Holland Bowl Mill, our Elliott wood bowl is made from reclaimed urban wood. Rather than letting felled trees in the Detroit area be mulched or sent to a landfill, Live Edge Detroit reclaims the wood and repurposes it into usable sustainable lumber. Holland Bowl Mill hand-turns each bowl in its small Michigan workshop. Each bowl is finished with Bee’s Oil—a blend of beeswax and mineral oil that preserves the wood’s beauty and strength.