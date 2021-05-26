United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Frankies Bikinis
Ellie Terry Halter Bikini Top
$105.00
At Frankies Bikinis
Ellie, the halter bikini top that paves her own path. Designed in our luxe terry swim fabric - this bikini top features a collared high neck, front button closure, and halter silhouette, making her the ideal everyday crop to pair back with your fav denim. A terry bikini top designed with a thin back string that wraps around to tie in the front, creating a fully customizable look. Exclusively from the Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka collection.