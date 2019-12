A New Day

Ellie Chelsea Boots

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Take on your day in style with these Ellie Black Chelsea Boots from A New Day™. These faux-leather booties come in black and feature elastic gores that'll keep you stepping comfortably. The block heels give you an extra bit of height, and the pull tabs at the back make them easy to slip on and off of your feet. Pairing with dressy looks just as easily as they pair with casual looks, these booties make a versatile addition to your wardrobe that you'll wear again and again.