Mia

Ellen Platform Sandal

$59.99 $31.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Hide Size Info True to size. Hide Details & Care Two-strap styling and a textured platform sole add ample sporty style to this street-chic sandal. Open toe 1" platform Platform sole Adjustable ankle strap with buckle closure Manmade upper, lining and sole Imported Item #6417077