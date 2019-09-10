HIPDOT

Designed for the eternal optimists, the hopeless romantics, and the most dazzling darlings of the world - create endless soft and seductive looks with ELLE. This palette is made of 15 soft mattes, sparkling shimmers, and blinding pressed glitters. Get ready to swoon. Shade Names: Blondie, Kissing Booth, Forever Teen, Heatthrob, ILSYM, Love Triangle, Heatbeat, Crush, 17, Woods, XX, Boyfriend, Babe, Rumors, NY to LA. Cruelty Free, Vegan, Talc Free, Paraben Free, Pthalate Free & Mineral Oil Free INGREDIENTS: Mica, Magnesium Myristate, Magnesium Stearate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Silica, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite. May Contain: Bismuth Oxychloride, Iron Oxides, FD&C Red #40 Aluminum Lake, Ultramarine, Titanium Dioxide. Total Net Wt: 27 g / 0.95 oz