MELISSA SIMONE

Elle Cut-out One Piece

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Melissa Simone

ELYSIAN by Melissa Simone #4 An exclusive capsule collection brought together by Yin & Yang Print. Description: Enjoy a nostalgic, vintage feel with our Tropical Feathers, Elle Cut Out One Piece which offers the perfect classic, high-cut silhouette with a cheeky bottom. Materials: POLY / SPANDEX TRICOT Care Instructions: Hand wash cold. Model is wearing a small.