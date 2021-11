Better Love

Ella’s Battery Operated Boyfriend

$148.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Have you ever heard the term BOB? It's used as an alias to refer to a vibrator or dildo as it stands for battery operated boyfriend. Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend is shaped to hit your g-spot and bring you to intense climax. With 7 different vibration patterns and 3 speeds, you'll love how easy it is to use. It's powered by 2 AA batteries, which are not included.