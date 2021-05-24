House of CB

Ella Sky Blue Printed Ruched Organza Mesh Mini Dress

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At House of CB

Cut from our soft, stretchy and slightly sheer organza mesh. 'Ella' is the prettiest mini dress you need this Spring. It has a bodycon cut with flattering ruching that hugs and sculpts the figure. The inner layer is made from our extra special tension power mesh that really pulls the figure in, just like built in shapewear. The bust has a built in underwired bra for extra support and whole effect is smooth, lifted and sculpted. The dainty adjustable shoulder straps add to the feminine vibe and the shorter cut that highlights great legs. We just love this pretty ultra wearable style. Made from stretch semi sheer organza mesh. Fully lined.