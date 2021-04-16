Ba&sh

Ella Printed Dress

$295.00 $65.79

About This Item Details A waist-free silhouette is completed with an allover print for a feminine style. - V-neck - Sleeveless - Slips on over head - Back strap detail - Allover print - Flounce hem - Approx. 42" length - Imported Fiber Content 62% viscose, 38% cotton Care Machine wash wash Additional Info Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'9" - Bust: 34" - Waist: 23" - Hips: 34" Model is wearing size 1.