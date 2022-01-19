Ella Paradis

$109.99 $74.99

The Little Bunny Vibe clitoral stimulator is your new personal vibrator. For solo or partner play, the bunny ears vibrate for ultimate stimulation. This little cutie is tiny and discreet but offers 10 different vibration settings and is waterproof! Turn on the vibrations by holding the top button for a few seconds. A light comes on when Little Bunny Vibe is switched on. Use the two buttons to switch between the vibration settings. Hold the bottom button for a few seconds to switch the massager off again. This vibe is USB rechargeable, and comes with its own charger. Make sure to keep your Little Bunny Vibe squeaky clean after each use by using a water base toy cleaner. Cleaner not included.