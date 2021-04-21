United States
Anthropologie
Ella Pajama Set
$118.00
At Anthropologie
Style No. 61328787; Color Code: 049 This chic matching sleep set was designed for evenings in and unhurried weekends. Set includes buttondown top and pull-on shorts Viscose, cotton Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Top: 24.5"L Shorts: 10.5" rise 3" inseam 13.5" leg opening Petites: Top: 23.5"L Shorts: 10" rise 2.5" inseam 13.5" leg opening Plus: Top: 26"L Shorts: 10.5" rise 4.75" inseam 16" leg opening