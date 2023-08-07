Svakom

Ella Neo Vibrator

$109.99

The sleek and versatile Ella Neo is a compact powerhouse that’ll have you climbing the walls with ecstasy. Equipped with 11 vibration modes, each of which brings a uniquely different feel and can be controlled with the single button located on the bullet or the one at the end of the tail. It's made from body-safe materials and looks as good as it feels. The rounded tip of the Ella provides pinpoint stimulation while the defined ridges wrapped around its body will tease and please their way across your internal and external erogenous zones. With intensity settings that range from a gentle tickle to a powerful high-intensity vibration, you’ll definitely have your hands full with pleasure options. Its compact size means it’ll fit under most garments or harnesses. The tail’s extended length and button control let you filter through the settings without having to move the bullet. Waterproof and USB-rechargeable—one hour of charge lets you play for up to two hours. The Ella Neo Red is part of Svakom’s new Connexion Series which enables users to connect with their lovers anywhere around the world through a WiFi or 4G/5G connection. This innovative new APP-controlled experience allows for long-distance control, synced pleasure with 2D compatible videos, and webcam interactivity. Powered by the “Feel Connect” APP, a user gains the ability to share their pleasure with whomever they want, from anywhere in the world through shared pleasure products. When used solo; it can connect to interactive videos and sync up with the motion of the content… Turning your adult media into a truly immersive experience. The “Feel Connect” app is available in the Google Play and Apple’s App Store.