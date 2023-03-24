Svakom

Meet Ella Neo, a sensual new friend who's ready to get closely acquainted with your intimate places. Pairing 10 vibration modes with app-powered controls, Ella's sure to bring a buzz to erotic fun. Crafted from silicone and boasting a ribbed texture for thrilling internal stimulation, Ella's powerful motor can be controlled in three different ways: with the button on the egg, the button on the retrieval cord, or the app. There's even an extra vibration setting, Climax Mode, designed to take pleasure over the top. Use Ella Neo to enhance solo play or alongside your partner to add throbbing excitement to foreplay and sex. Thanks to a quiet design, Ella Neo can even be discreetly enjoyed outside the bedroom. Take Ella Neo absolutely anywhere thanks to the waterproof, USB rechargeable design. Get the most from Ella's sweet vibes with a splash of water-based lubricant. Please note: This toy can not be used remotely.