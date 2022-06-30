UO

Ella Linen Dropped-waist Midi Dress

$79.00 $17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 67174433; Color Code: 030 Midi dress from UO in a lightweight linen blend. Straight-across neckline with a tiered and dropped waist plus a flowy midi skirt. Finished with adjustable spaghetti straps and a button placket at the front. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 53% Linen, 47% viscose; 100% viscose lining - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Green is 5’10” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 48.5”