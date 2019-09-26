Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Cinq à Sept
Ella Draped Satin Mini Dress
$395.00
$237.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
"Timeless leather sandals with modern clear buckled straps. Leather/textile upper. Open toe. Buckled straps. Silvertone hardware. Leather lining and sole. Made in Italy.
Need a few alternatives?
Calvin Klein
Sequined Cocktail Dress
$26.85
from
eBay
BUY
Alice + Olivia
Matira Strapless Mini Dress
$118.00
from
Alice + Olivia
BUY
Spadehill
Women's Long Sleeve Velvet Swing Mini Party Dress
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Mitilly
Ruffled Swing Dress
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Cinq à Sept
Cinq à Sept
Billie Shirt
$295.00
$44.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Cinq à Sept
Bryce Woven Mini Dress
$445.00
$200.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Cinq à Sept
Waverly Dress
$495.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Cinq à Sept
Strapless Patchwork Floral-print Silk Dress
$795.00
$397.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Dresses
Finery London
Gracie Dress
$185.00
from
Finery London
BUY
Calvin Klein
Sequined Cocktail Dress
$26.85
from
eBay
BUY
Scoop
Midi Shirt Dress
$44.95
from
Walmart
BUY
Zara
Dress With Voluminous Sleeves
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted