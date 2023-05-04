Raphaelwonders

Elizabeth Bag-stadium Bag

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

*Description This is a clear waterproof multipurpose bag that able to be personalized with patches Scarf is not a must-have item Option: -Clear Waterproof Cosmetic Bag with Zipper. -PVC Transparent Plastic Makeup Organizing Bags Travel Toiletry Pouch perfect for bathroom, vacation, organizing! -I will customize and add letter patches max 4 recommended. BAG SIZE: H: 7" x W: 5 1/2" x D: 2 1/2 in" LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE - easy to clean and equips a zippered closure. The lightweight material makes each pouch only weight about 75g/2.6oz. Can be personalized to you and your friends, good gift for the bridesmaids favor. Note: Light shooting and different displays may cause the color of the item in the picture a little different from the real thing. The measurement allowed error is /- 1-3cm. *QUANTITY This listing is for 1 piece Please check the postage details. Standard postage does not include tracking information, shipping upgrades are available. Thank you!