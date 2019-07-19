Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden Skin Illuminating Retexturising Pads 50 Pads

Reveal your natural radiance with Elizabeth Arden Skin Illuminating Retexturising Pads, a set of exfoliating facial pads infused with glycolic acid and essential oils to exfoliate, brighten and moisturise. Dedicated to renewing your complexion, the retexturising pads gently lift away the top layers of skin to reveal a smoother, brighter face. Cell turnover is accelerated to inspire a more radiant-looking complexion over time, and essential oils and amino acids help soften and hydrate for healthy, younger-looking skin. Overall, skin appears smoother, brighter and more even in tone. Suitable for all skin types.