Elizabeth Arden

Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum

$84.00

Buy Now Review It

Description Targeted treatment to visibly diminish lines and wrinkles while improving skin texture and tone. Each capsule is single use and sealed tight for optimal freshness and potency. Plus, they’re preservative and fragrance free. Benefits Visibly diminishes lines & wrinkles while improving skin texture and tone. Improves radiance & clarity. Suggested Use To open capsules gently twist tab around twice. To use smooth over face and neck at night before your moisturizer.