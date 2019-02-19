Elizabeth Arden
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant - The Original, 1.7 Oz
$22.00$17.61
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is the legendary, award-winning skin protectant that does more than soothe sun-burned skin, rehydrate chapped lips, and heal rough elbows and calluses. It’s also the secret that makeup artists all over the world use for keeping legs, lips and eyelids shiny- eyebrows in place- and cuticles perfectly manicured. Relieve weary feet by massaging the cream generously onto soles, pads and heels, then topping with cotton socks for deeper moisturization to heal dry skin