Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Lulu and Georgia
Elizabella Shot Glasses Set, Brass
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lulu and Georgia
A timeless set for any home bar, featuring a brass holder and six stainless steel shot glasses, has a sleek, modern look that never goes out of style.
Featured in 1 story
Stylish Booze Gifts For Spirited Hosts
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
West Elm
Stemless Flutes
$32.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Pryce
Pryce Coupe Glass
$12.95
from
Crate & Barrel
BUY
DETAILS
Stelton
Aj Cocktail Shaker
$179.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Areaware
Liquid Body Flask
$60.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Lulu and Georgia
DETAILS
Lulu and Georgia
Felipe Pom Pom Throw, Blue
$72.00
from
Lulu and Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu and Georgia
Paquita Coffee Table, Cinnamon
$579.00
$463.20
from
Lulu and Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu and Georgia
Darcy Napkins, Coral (set Of 4)
$70.00
$35.00
from
Lulu and Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu and Georgia
Bianca Rug, Pink
$268.00
$187.00
from
Lulu and Georgia
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted