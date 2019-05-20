Looking for the perfect gift? Don't want to carry a big bag around all day? Want to add some texture to your outfit? Look no further than the Stripe Carriage Bag from Eliza May Rose. It's made of natural straw with a durable, woven construction and has a set of blue stripes on the outer to perfectly complement your summer ensemble. The roomy main compartment is secured with a hassle-free magnetic snap closure and is lined with linen to protect your smartphone screen. There's also an inner slip pocket for valuables. Thanks to the double handles, you can carry this bag by hand or sling it over your shoulder.