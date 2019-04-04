Jenny By Jenny Yoo

Eliza Luxe Taffeta

£1068.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jenny Yoo

The Eliza Gown is a modern take on the classic off-the-shoulder neckline with a romantic circle cut ball gown skirt. In our soft and elegant Luxe Taffeta, this unique bodice has a convertible fold over neckline that can be worn over the shoulders or tucked under the arms for a beautiful and modern strapless look. The flirty and playful illusion cutout in the back meets princess seams on the bodice creating a structured and flattering fit. This wedding gown is fully lined with an invisible center back zipper. Available in Sizes: 0-24 Available in Dark Ivory Extra Lengths Available: 3"