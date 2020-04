Ghost

Eliza Dress Micro Ditsy Yellow

£225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ghost

Floaty and feminine, the Eliza is perfect for channeling vintage-inspired elegance. Long puffed sleeves make it a savvy weatherproof choice while the fabric covered buttons running along the front add to its feminine features. Cut from light georgette fabric, it is fully lined. Product Code: DF49BK-Y05