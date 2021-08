Cotton On

Elite Tank

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cotton On

67% Polyester 28% Viscose Rayon 5% Elastane Body length to the waistline Loose slouchy fit Muscle tank shape with dropped armhole High rounded neck Straight hemline Light and soft jersey knit fabric Composition Viscose (Viscose Rayon) 28%, Elastane 5%, Polyester 67%