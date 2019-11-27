Artis

Elite Rose Gold 3 Set

$135.00

Elite Rose Gold 3 Set from Artis is designed to deliver an even application of all your favorite makeup products. With essential brushes for the face and eyes, this three-piece collection is designed with a luxurious metal handle and oval-shaped CosmeFibre® fibers for a seamless, streak-free look. Artis Elite Rose Gold 3 Set includes: Elite Rose Gold Oval 7 Brush: A professional, multifunctional makeup brush to apply cream, liquid or powder makeup. Elite Rose Gold Oval 3 Brush: A professional makeup brush for applying and blending eye makeup products. Elite Rose Gold Palm Brush Mini: A professional makeup brush that fits in the palm of your hand.