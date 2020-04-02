Artis

The Artis Elite Oval 4 has an overall "footprint" of fibers sized to facilitate application to a particular portion of the eyelid, like the area from the upper lash line to the fold in the eyelid. This patented brush is great for applying concealer to the area under or around the eye, or to place a highlight on the brow bone. Artis brushes are made exclusively with synthetic CosmeFibre, a revolutionary engineered fiber made for applying cosmetic and makeup products. 0.75"W X 6"H. Imported.