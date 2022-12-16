Theragun

Elite – Handheld Electric Massage Gun

$399.00 $238.00

Elite Massage Gun: Theragun Elite developed by industry leader Therabody, provides deep muscle relaxation and pain relief. Handheld and easily personalized, every athlete deserves to recover the faster and smarter Therabody way. Personalized Wellness: With 5 attachments and 5 speeds, your device has the power to massage any area like a pro. Bluetooth enabled muscle therapy you can take control of. Percussive Therapy: Ultra quiet with advanced sound insulation and premium design. Melt away your tension and empower your recovery with Theragun Elite deep tissue handheld massage gun. Ergonomic Comfort: Patented Theragun Triangle ergonomic handle allows deep tissue pain relief with flexible positioning while reducing stress on the wrist, hands, and arms. Industry Leader: Therabody's mission is to provide you with the effective natural solutions you need to take charge of your daily wellness. We’ve combined education, innovation, and over a decade of pioneering within the tech wellness space to make wellness more accessible for everybody.