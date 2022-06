Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 64334493; Color Code: 001 Blend home décor with easy storage with this piece exclusively from UO Home. Tall vase silhouette inlaid with a circular mirror. Content + Care - Iron, mirror - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 13.5” x 8.5” - Shipping dimensions: 23.25” x 16.12” x 17.75” - Shipping weight: 7.4lbs