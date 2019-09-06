Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
Made
Elisa Set Of 2 Marble Book Ends – White
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Made
Marble bookends Hey you. Set that Kindle down. These solid marble bookends will have you back to buying paperbacks in no time. View all Home Accessories View the Elisa Collection
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ByTheSeaCollection
Annie Natural 13" - 14" Laptop Case
£39.90
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Bando
Medium 17-month Academic Planner - Block Party
$28.00
from
Bando
BUY
DETAILS
Printfresh
Hardcover Velvet Weekly Agenda
$34.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller For Blue Sky 2020 Monthly Planner
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Made
DETAILS
Made
Ivory High Waist Jeans
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Made
Arceli
from
Made
BUY
DETAILS
Made
Ilex 3 Tier Metal Planter With Pots, Brass
from
Made.com
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
DETAILS
ByTheSeaCollection
Annie Natural 13" - 14" Laptop Case
£39.90
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Aura Que
Handmade Fountain Pen
£55.00
from
Not On The High Street
BUY
DETAILS
Toothpic Nations
Forest Stationery Set
£7.50
from
Not On The High Street
BUY
DETAILS
Elm.
Recycled Leather Pouch Pencil Case
£22.00
from
Trouva
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted