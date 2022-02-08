Kendra Scott

Elisa Pendant 14k Gold-plated Necklace

$68.00

Delicate and Dainty: If you love to layer or gravitate towards simpler styles, this piece is perfect for you. You won’t get tired of the Elisa Adjustable Length Pendant Necklace, because it was made with everyday wear in mind. Colorful: We’ve never shied away from incorporating color at Kendra Scott, and with the Elisa Adjustable Length Pendant Necklace in your jewelry box, the perfect pop of color is never far away. Details: This necklace measures 0.63 L x 0.38 W stationary pendant, 15 chain with 2 extender. Gift Box & Jewelry Bag: Your Kendra Scott Jewelry will arrive pre-packaged in a genuine branded gift box and jewelry bag. This necklace makes a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, Christmas, your wedding anniversary, Mother’s Day and birthdays. How to Care for Your Kendra Scott Jewelry: To protect the plating, remove your jewelry prior to hand washing, swimming, exercising, cleaning, and before applying any kind personal body products. Maintain your jewelry’s high shine by avoiding contact with soap, perfume, lotion, makeup, hair & cleaning products.