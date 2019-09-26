Safavieh

Elinor Stripe Woven Rug

$199.99 $159.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The Elinor Rug Collection features an extensive selection of jute rugs, sisal rugs and other eco-friendly rugs made from innately soft and durable natural fiber yarns. Subtle and organic patterns are created by a dense sisal weave and accentuated in engaging colors and craft inspired textures. These lovely rugs bring a warm relaxing vibe and are great for transitional homes with a beachy and coastal decor. Many designs made with non-slip or cotton backing for cushioned support.