Archie & Oscar

Elinor Flight Cage

$173.99 $161.74

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Need a new spot for your flying friend? This bird cage is the perfect pick. With a scalloped shell Victorian design, this floor birdcage will look great in any room. Its large front doors allow for easy access, while its safety latch will keep them secure after closing so your birds stay put. The slide-out grill and tray make cleaning a breeze, and the single perch will let your bird rest comfortably. Fifty-five inches tall and twenty-eight inches wide, this iron cage canhost a parakeet-sized bird.