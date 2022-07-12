Aknvas

Elin Sequined Wide-leg Pants

$550.00

At Intermix

Product Details Drenched in scores of glistening sequins, the label's Elin pants have a flattering high-waist and fall to elegant wide legs. Tap into your inner maximalist and style yours with the matching Cloud top. Belt loops. Four pocket styling. Fabric: 92% polyamide, 5% elastane, 3% metallic Lining: 100% polyester Zip fly and hook closure Dry clean Made in the USA Rise: 12" Inseam: 34" Model is wearing size 0 Model height 5'10", bust 32", waist 24", hips 36" Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.