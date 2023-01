Zara

Elie Top Flower Brooch Special Edition

$129.00

Circular bee and flower brooch with Swarovski crystals. Adjustable horizontal pin type closure. Brass piece with gold plating and black enamel. Length is 3.1 inches (8 cm) and width is 1.1 inches (2.7 cm). Original design by Elie Top for Zara.