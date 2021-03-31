re:named

Eli Large Collared Dress

$63.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight. non-stretch shirting Exaggerated collar with ruffle edges Long sleeves with button cuffs Tiered seams Button placket Shell: 65% cotton/35% polyester Unlined Dry clean Imported, China Style #NAMEL30345 A charming take on a classic shirtdress, this re:named mini brings an of-the-moment feel to a crisp cotton piece with an oversized collar and swingy, ruffled hem. Sporty sneakers make this piece feel effortless and weekend-ready.