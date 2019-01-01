Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Best Gifts for the Holiday Hostess or Host
State of Benefit
Elephant Jewel Toned Embroidered Throw Pillow
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At state of benefit
This large throw pillow is exquisite in jewel tone... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
All Posters
"breakfast At Tiffany's" Poster
$23.99
$13.19
from
All Posters
BUY
DETAILS
Hom Art
Bower Tall Triple Clustered Ceramic Vase
$24.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Better Homes & Gardens
Round Mirror With Rope Hanger
$11.68
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cursive Candlestick
$22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Kerala
Natural Jute Rug, Natural And Brown, 6' Round
$249.85
$112.43
from
Houzz
BUY
DETAILS
Toast
Elina Linen Throw
£145.00
from
Toast
BUY
DETAILS
The French Bedroom Company
Colette Pale Grey Bedspread
£130.00
from
The French Bedroom Company
BUY
DETAILS
Brayden Studio
Morrill 82" Tree Floor Lamp
$230.00
$139.33
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted