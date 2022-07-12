Elemis

Pro-collagen Cleansing Balm

Description This 3-in-1 cleansing treatment nourishes as a balm, removes makeup as an oil and hydrates as a milk. Its unique blend of essential oils invigorates the senses, leaving skin feeling deeply cleansed, soothed, and supremely soft. Benefits Skin is left feeling deeply cleansed, soothed and supremely soft. Suggested Use Warm a pea-sized amount between palms. Massage over face, neck and décolleté. Remove with a damp cloth. Use daily.