Elemis

Elemis Pro-collagen Cleansing Balm 100g

$106.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Benefits Hydrating •Brightening •Exfoliating •Firming •Smoothing •Anti-pollution •Sulphate-free The MECCA view A No. 1 best seller, this powerful antiaging cleanser promotes a more radiant and youthfullooking complexion. Infused with nine essential oils and hydrating algae, this soothing balm melts into a rich cleansing oil to dissolve makeup and impurities on the skin. Upon contact with water, it emulsifies to a hydrating milk that easily rinses off, creating an exceptional cleansing experience. Key ingredients Elderberry oil: contains essential fatty acids and other micronutrients which keep skin healthy. Starflower oil: a natural source of Gamma Linolenic Acid, grown and pressed in the UK, and maintains the skins metabolism. Padina pavonica: found off the Mediterranean Coast, this brown algae supports skin hydration. Made without Artificial colours, parabens, SLS, SLES, DEA and mineral oil. Direct from the brand "My favourite hack is to leave on for 10 minutes to soothe, hydrate and purifiy the skin. For those with more sensitive skin, try mixing your exfoliating powder with the balm to create a nourishing exfoliator!" Noella Gabriel, Founder Usage Use daily as a cleanser or weekly as a nourishing facial mask. Warm a peasized amount between palms and then massage over face, neck and décolleté with light circular massage movements. Moisten fingertips and continue to massage. Remove with a warm, damp cleansing cloth. Item Code I-049419