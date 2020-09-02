Elemis

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash

The Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash will stimulate your skin's natural cell renewal cycle, actively smoothing and refining whilst removing the dead skin cells that can dull your complexion. Elemis revolutionary Tri-Enzyme technology is the catalyst in this innovative formulation for resurfacing the upper layers of your skin. This Resurfacing Facial Wash has non-abrasive exfoliation ingredients from the larch tree and babassu oil, which will replenish moisture levels in the epidermis. The anti-oxidant properties of moringa will help to protect your skin against environmental damage, whilst white truffle and poria cocos helps to soothe and support your skin. The Tri-Enzyme Resurfacing Facial Wash will leave your skin smoothed and radiant as a newly cleansed complexion is revealed. This is the perfect start to your resurfacing skincare regime. Directions for use: Use morning and evening. Avoid contact with your eye area. Please Note: The Tri-Enzyme range has changed to Dynamic Resurfacing. This product was previously called Tri-Enzyme Resurfacing Facial Wash. Please note, we are currently updating all our product packaging to give it a fresh, new look. Packaging of this product is subject to variation from the visual shown. We can confirm the product is the same formulation.