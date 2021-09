Elements

Elements 6l Matte Black Recycling Pedal Bin

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dunelm

Overview Perfect for making recycling easy, this pedal bin includes 2 removable inner buckets; 1 x 2.5L and 1 x 3.5L, which makes cleaning and emptying the bin very simple. This pedal bin has a soft closing lid and a compact design that makes it space-saving. In a matte black finish, this bin compliments any bathroom interior and is easy to wipe clean.