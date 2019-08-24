You haven't watched TV until you've experienced it on the Element 50" Smart TV. Featuring a new modern design, and brilliant picture quality, Element's Smart TV brings you Full HD entertainment at an incredible value. Impressive clarity, color and contrast all wrapped in a design that compliments any dcor. With built in wifi, accessing the most popular apps has never been easier. Stream your favorite music, movies and TV shows and access apps like Netflix, Vudu, Toon goggles, YouTube, and Accuweather. Add that to easy access to multi-channel surround sound and advanced control data, and your hunt for the perfect TV is over.