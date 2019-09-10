Sand & Leaves

Elegant Wedding Planner Notebook And Organizer With Gift Box | Perfect Engagement Gift

$31.35

Buy Now Review It

COMPLETE AND COMPREHENSIVE with VENDORS detail which sets this wedding planner apart from others in the market. Everything from pre-wedding parties (engagement, bachelorette's, bachelor's parties, etc) planning until the honeymoon is in this wedding planner notebook. See Product Description below for the detailed list of sections and other SPECIAL features. WEDDING PLANNING TIPS to guide you in every step of your journey. Applicable to any kind of wedding from luxurious to budget savvy. HANDY & MINIMALIST DESIGN. The last thing bride-to-be would need is a big, bulky wedding planner. So we've designed a small, notebook size that would fit in a handbag. Every space in each page is maximized to keep you focused on important details of your wedding plans. Work spaces are provided for more personalized use. MULTIPLE STORAGE POCKETS to keep vendor's business cards, fabric swatches, contracts, etc. Works like wedding planner binders but less bulky and more stylish. *wink* GIFT BOX for safekeeping after use. And beautifully designed for couple's friends purchasing this as ENGAGEMENT GIFTS!