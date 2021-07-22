United States
Bellemere
Elegant Tencel Pleated Mini Skirt
$220.00
At Bellemere
This flouncy pleated mini skirt will keep you feeling fresh on the golf course. It’s designed with a top stitch pleat in a beautiful fantasy stitch for maximum ease of movement, perfect for a round of golf or a tennis match. A colorful waistband contrasts against the classic check print of the skirt. Pair it with a matching polo for a contemporary take on a classic look.