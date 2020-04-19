1-800-Flowers.com

Elegant Bouquet ($10 Off Promo Flwr10)

$59.99 $49.99

At 1-800-Flowers.com

Our elegant bouquet in shades of blush pink and creamy white brings all the charm of a rustic country garden to the people you care about. Cascading blooms are hand-gathered with lush greenery inside a clear cylinder vase, creating a beautiful gift that delights with every detail. All-around arrangement with white roses and carnations, pink Peruvian lilies (alstroemeria) and stock; accented with baby’s breath and assorted greenery Large arrangement measures approximately 15"H x 13"W Medium arrangement measures approximately 13"H x 12"W Small arrangement measures approximately 12"H x 9"W Artistically designed a clear glass cylinder vase; large vase measures 6"H; medium/small vase measures 5"H Our florists hand-design each arrangement, so colors and varieties may vary due to local availability To ensure lasting beauty, lilies arrive in bud form, ready to bloom in a few days