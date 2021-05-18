BAGSMART

Electronic Organizer

$16.99

Spacious - 2 double layer. The first layer to organize small items like cables, USB, chargers.The second layer to store larger ones, like bulkier wires, power supplies, adapters, external hard drives, 10.5" tablet or kindle and other travel accessories Keep organized - 4 padded dividers allowing you to size compartments based on devices, elastic straps to hold tech cords, you can find everything you need quickly PROTECTION:Water resistant material with well padded semi-flexible covers protects your item from scratches, dust and accidental dropping Dimension: 10.8”L x 8.3”W x 3.7”H, with handle to carry, portable but not bulky, fits in your suitcase or backpack.The first layer: 10.8”L x 8.3”W x 1.05”H; the second layer: 10.8”L x 8.3”W x 2.65”H Perfect travel accessories case for your electronics accessories when going on holiday, business trip, travel, office, school. Best gift for your family and friends