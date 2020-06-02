Braun

Electric Razor For Men, Series 7 7071cc

$149.94 $119.94

Buy Now Review It

Electric shaver for men with 360 Degree adaptation for a smooth shave, even in tricky areas Auto sense technology reads and adapts power to beard density. Shaving even dense beards Li-ion battery for up to 3 weeks of shaving (50 min). 5 min quick charge for one full shave 100% waterproof electric razor for wet & Dry use Included: 4in1 smart care center, precision Trimmer attachment Braun Series 7 electric shaver for men with 360 Degree adaptation for a smooth shave. Features autosense technology that reads and adapts to your beard density, removing more hairs in every stroke. The Li-ion battery provides up to 3 weeks of shaving and a 5 min quick charge. This men's electric razor is 100% waterproof for wet & Dry use. Includes a 4in1 smart care center, and a precision Trimmer attachment. Box includes 1x series 7 electric razor for men - Silver 1x smart care center 1x precision Trimmer attachment 1x Travel case 1x smart plug for Automatic 100-240 voltage adjustment 1x cleaning brush