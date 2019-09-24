EdgeKeeper
Electric Knife Sharpener
$24.27
SHARPEN IN THE CONVENIENCE OF YOUR HOME: This two-stage sharpener quickly and easily sharpens almost any fine edge blade for professional results in the convenience of your home. SHARPEN AT THE PERFECT ANGLE: The slot angles position the knife at the ideal sharpening angle for perfect results every time. EASY TO CLEAN & LIMITS MESS: A removable magnet catches all metal shavings for easy maintenance and cleaning. NON-SLIP FEET: The sharpener features non-slip feet for safe sharpening. MEASUREMENTS: The sharpener measures approximately 8.25" long x 3.5" wide x 4" high; 55 Watts/120V; ETL Approved.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
KitchenAid
Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer With Stainless Steel Bowl #ksm150ps
$379.99
fromBloomingdale's
promoted
Teakhaus by Proteak
Butcher Block Rectangle End-grain Cutting Board With Hand Grip And Juice Canal
$147.99
fromBloomingdale's
More from EdgeKeeper
More from Kitchen
promoted
KitchenAid
Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer With Stainless Steel Bowl #ksm150ps
$379.99
fromBloomingdale's