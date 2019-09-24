EdgeKeeper

Electric Knife Sharpener

$24.27

SHARPEN IN THE CONVENIENCE OF YOUR HOME: This two-stage sharpener quickly and easily sharpens almost any fine edge blade for professional results in the convenience of your home. SHARPEN AT THE PERFECT ANGLE: The slot angles position the knife at the ideal sharpening angle for perfect results every time. EASY TO CLEAN & LIMITS MESS: A removable magnet catches all metal shavings for easy maintenance and cleaning. NON-SLIP FEET: The sharpener features non-slip feet for safe sharpening. MEASUREMENTS: The sharpener measures approximately 8.25" long x 3.5" wide x 4" high; 55 Watts/120V; ETL Approved.