COMFEE'

Electric Kettle Teapot 1.7 Liter, Mint Green

$39.99 $28.00

Buy Now Review It

【Quiet Kettle 】-COMFEE’ 1500W high power and 1.7L large capacity Quiet Kettle offering you lower noise (59dB) than other kettles (70dB) that will not disturb others while you’re enjoying your morning cup of tea in your dorm rooms, apartments or office 【Cool Touch Design】-The double wall electric kettle consists of BPA-free stainless steel interior and heat-resistant exterior will protect you from scalding hazard. An ergonomic cool touch handle with a comfortable grip system avoids a slip of the hand 【100% Stainless Steel】-The electric tea kettle made of durable & high-quality 304 food grade stainless steel for the housing, inner pot, anti splashing lid, filter and spout. No plastic contact with the water, it keeps the perfect taste for your water 【Extraordinary Safety】- Concealed heating element ensures the safe drinking water. Featuring auto shut-off, boil-dry protection, and Strix thermostat technology, the electric tea kettle could ensure user safety, energy saving and durability 【Fast Boiling & Large Capacity】-1500W powerful electric kettle is a guarantee for fast and efficient boiling. Heats up water for tea, coffee, soup or whatever else in 4-6 minutes. 1.7L large capacity will serve you and your family healthy drinking water 【User Friendly】-Pop up lid and the gauging line inside for easy add water. Press the On/Off button then the soft indicator light up until water boiled. 360 degree swivel power base with power cord storage provide extra flexibility and convenience to you 【Easy to Clean】-The water boiler has pop up lid and wide opening allow your hand inside to scrub the mineral traces or residues. For preventing any limescale buildup, regularly clean your tea kettle from inside with vinegar, lemon juice, or baking soda Comfort sound off & cool touch series electric kettle stainless steel interior and cool touch housing with sound off design, Choose your favorite Color to heat up water! Features: hot inside control outside super quiet operation noise PREMIUM#304 food grade stainless steel 1. 7 lite